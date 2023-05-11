 Go First's insolvency plea fraudulent, lessor SMBC tells NCLAT
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGo First's insolvency plea fraudulent, lessor SMBC tells NCLAT

Go First's insolvency plea fraudulent, lessor SMBC tells NCLAT

The petition was filed hours after the NCLT initiated Go First's insolvency proceedings, hence protecting its aircraft from being repossessed by lessors.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

The Go First insolvency is an alarming sign for the Indian aviation sector, which till last month was looking poised to service the country's air travel demand cruising past pre-pandemic levels. Hit by fixed costs of aircraft grounded due to engine shortage, as well as cost of lease, the carrier approached the National Company Law Tribunal for relief as it didn't have enough funds to continue.

After Go First was provided protection from repossession of airlines by the NCLT, one of its lessors has alleged that the carrier's move to block the action was fraudulent.

Read Also
Go First prepares to fight Pratt & Whitney in US court, after winning protection in India
article-image

Wasn't allowed to respond

  • SMBC aviation has approached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, claiming that Go First doesn't have rights over the aircraft, since it doesn't own them.

  • Other lessors also want to file a response to NCLT's decision of initiating insolvency proceedings for Go First under Section 65 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

  • The section deals with malicious initiation of the process, but SMBC's lawyer said that they were denied the opportunity to use it.

Read Also
Go First's return uncertain as lessors want DGCA to deregister 20 aircraft
article-image

Aircraft stuck with Go First

  • He further claimed that the lease with Go First was terminated before the insolvency, but SMBC wasn't allowed to show it.

  • The petition was filed hours after the NCLT initiated Go First's insolvency proceedings, hence protecting its aircraft from being repossessed by lessors.

  • There were also reports that Air India and Indigo were showing interest in leasing the aircraft which Go First couldn't operate and pay for.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Go First's insolvency plea fraudulent, lessor SMBC tells NCLAT

Go First's insolvency plea fraudulent, lessor SMBC tells NCLAT

CBI busts scam pulled off by ONGC medical officer using fake bills

CBI busts scam pulled off by ONGC medical officer using fake bills

GST notice for Rs 21,000 crore against RummyCulture developer Gameskraft quashed by Karnataka HC

GST notice for Rs 21,000 crore against RummyCulture developer Gameskraft quashed by Karnataka HC

Months after Hindenburg flagged Adani's shell firms in Mauritius, minister denies claims

Months after Hindenburg flagged Adani's shell firms in Mauritius, minister denies claims

Jet Airways relaunch delayed again as Jalan Karlrock need more time to repay creditors

Jet Airways relaunch delayed again as Jalan Karlrock need more time to repay creditors