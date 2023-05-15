 Go First lessors need to wait till May 22 for NCLAT's order on insolvency proceedings
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGo First lessors need to wait till May 22 for NCLAT's order on insolvency proceedings

Go First lessors need to wait till May 22 for NCLAT's order on insolvency proceedings

Go First has cancelled flights citing non-delivery of engines by Pratt & Whitney, and filed for insolvency claiming that it didn't have funds to continue operations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Half of Go First's fleet which could've been carrying passengers is now stuck on the tarmac since new engines didn't arrive, and the other half is grounded due to its insolvency plea. The airline's lessors, now unable to deregister aircraft and lease them to other carriers, have approached the appellate tribunal calling Go First's move a fraudulent one.

Now the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal has set May 22 as the date to pass the order on petitions against Go First's insolvency proceedings by three lessors.

Read Also
Go First's resolution professional addresses staff; says need to raise funds on a tight schedule
article-image

Lessors allege fraud

  • The NCLAT bench has also asked the petitioners to submit additional documents within two days, as more lessors have approached the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to deregister Go First's aircraft.

  • Of these, SMBC, GY Aviation and SFV Aircraft holdings, which have sought the NCLAT's intervention, have leased a total of 21 planes to Go First.

  • Go First has cancelled flights citing non-delivery of engines by Pratt & Whitney, and filed for insolvency claiming that it didn't have funds to continue operations.

Read Also
Go First's liabilities went up by Rs 3,500 crore in a year, IRP tells NCLT
article-image

Go First's liabilities too high

  • Go First also approached the National Company Law Tribunal seeking protection from repossession of 45 aircraft, since it can't pay for the bank guarantees and letters of credit that lessors and creditors would invoke.

  • Apart from paying the lease, Go First also had to bear the burden of fixed costs on aircraft which it could not operate.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Go First lessors need to wait till May 22 for NCLAT's order on insolvency proceedings

Go First lessors need to wait till May 22 for NCLAT's order on insolvency proceedings

SEBI denies claims of probe against Adani as baseless; SC defers hearing

SEBI denies claims of probe against Adani as baseless; SC defers hearing

Mumbai: Corporate law officers highlight steady rise in number of probes, actions taken against...

Mumbai: Corporate law officers highlight steady rise in number of probes, actions taken against...

Economic offenders to be identified by unique numbers linked with PAN and Aadhar: Report

Economic offenders to be identified by unique numbers linked with PAN and Aadhar: Report

Young businessman D Naresh Chowdary took a vow for the upliftment of the backward and deprived...

Young businessman D Naresh Chowdary took a vow for the upliftment of the backward and deprived...