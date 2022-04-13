'Picture abhi baki hai mere dost': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya tweets after being detained on way to violence-hit Karauli

BJP Yuva Morcha National President and MP Tejasvi Surya was on Wednesday detained along with other BJP leaders by the Rajasthan police after they tried to visit violence-hit Karauli.

They were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border but kept demanding that they be allowed to meet victims of the April 2 violence, which broke out after a bike rally being carried out to mark Hindu new year was pelted with stones.

The BJP delegation also broke into sloganeering and staged a protest against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government after not being allowed to visit Karauli.

Reacting to the step taken by police officials, the BJP MP said that the "dictatorial government" is "snatching their rights".

"Section 144 is not in place at where we are now...It's our constitutional right to go to Karauli. This dictatorial government is snatching our rights, which is why we are protesting," said Surya.

Surya had earlier tweeted a picture announcing his visit and calling for people to reach there. "Chalo Karauli," he wrote.

In another tweet, the Bangalore South MP wrote, "Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan. The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami shobha yatra & the unwillingness of Congress govt to act against the aggressors is deplorable."

Meanwhile, after being detained on the way to Karauli, Surya took to Twitter and posted pictures apparently of a BJP worker who was lathi-charged by the police.

"Hum lathi se darne vale nahi hai (We won't be afraid of sticks) Gehlot ji, we are Yuva Morcha," he wrote, adding, "Picture abhi baki hai mere dost."

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 06:23 PM IST