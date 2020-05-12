PIB Fact Check rejects WhatsApp forward on ‘five stage lockdown roadmap’ in India

On Tuesday, PIB’s Fact Check rejected a WhatsApp forward which had claimed that there was 5-phase ‘roadmap’ to counter COVID-19.
PIB wrote on their official handle: “Claim: A so-called 3-week, 5-phase "roadmap", purportedly made by the Government, to ease #COVID19India restrictions is being circulated on Whatsapp. #PIBFactCheck: #Fake news.This roadmap is not made by our Government, but by that of some other country.”
Read full message below:
Government's roadmap to ease Covid-19 restrictions will be set out in 5 phases. These phases will be on 3 week review process, the current phases would commence on the following dates:
Phase 1 - 18th May
Phase 2 - 8th June
Phase 3 - 29th June
Phase 4 - 20th July
Phase 5 - 10th August
If coronavirus cases begin to increase, we will revert to the restrictions set out in the previous stage.
🔮 PHASE 1 🔮
Phase 1 of the roadmap will lift the following restrictions:
🔸 Construction workers, landscape gardeners and other outdoor workers may return to work
🔸 Garden centres, repair shops and hardware stores may reopen
🔸 Fitness & sport activities (non-contact) in small groups (max of 4 people) may resume (golf included)
🔸 People may meet up with friends and family in small groups outdoors (size of a "small group" is defined as up to 4 people)
🔸 The majority of regular health services will resume
🔸 Outdoor public amenities and tourism sites may reopen (beaches & mountain walks)
*NOTE - social distancing guidelines will remain in operation for all
🔮 PHASE 2 🔮
Phase 2 of the roadmap will lift the following restrictions:
🔸 Restriction will be extended from 5km to 20km
🔸 Specific retail hours will be allocated for those currently cocooning
🔸 Home visits will be allowed to those cocooning, by a small number of persons for a short period of time
🔸 Up to 4 people may visit another household for a short period of time
🔸 Slightly larger family gatherings at funerals will be permitted (limited to maximum safe social distancing can still be applied)
🔸 Solitary workers and workers that can maintain social distancing can return to work
🔸 Small retail outlets that can control staff and customer numbers and maintain social distancing may reopen
🔸 Public libraries will reopen
🔸 Outdoor sporting activities, involving small group training (no matches) can recommenced (no contact still allowed)
🔮 PHASE 3 🔮
Phase 3 of the roadmap will lift the following restrictions:
🔸 Commence opening of creches and pre-schools for children of essential workers
🔸 Commence a phased approach to visiting at hospitals and other healthcare settings
🔸 Businesses where employees have low levels of daily interaction may reopen
🔸 Phase in the opening of all other non-essential retail outlets, restricting customer numbers and applying social distancing (limited to retail outlets with street level entrance and exit, i.e. not in shopping centres)
🔸 Playgrounds will be reopened
🔸 'Behind closed doors' sporting events may recommence
🔸 Cafes and restaurants may reopen as long as social distancing is maintained
🔮 PHASE 4 🔮
Phase 4 of the roadmap will lift the following restrictions:
🔸 Travel will be extended to outside of your region
🔸 Larger household visits will be permitted
🔸 Small social gatherings will be permitted (baptisms, small weddings etc.)
🔸 Creches and pre-schools will reopen for all other children
🔸 Other employees return to work - beginning with those who cannot work remotely and then staggering the working times to ensure social distancing
🔸 Barbers and hairdressers may reopen
🔸 Museums and other cultural outlets may reopen
🔸 Sports teams (GAA & soccer) may recommence and public swimming pools may reopen
🔸 Hotels and other hospitality units may reopen based on limited occupancy. Hotel bars are to remain closed.
🔮 PHASE 5 🔮
Phase 5 of the roadmap will lift the following restrictions:
🔸 Social gatherings will be permitted except for large gathering and gatherings in households of suspect cases
🔸 Schools and colleges will reopen on a phased basis and will recommence in the new academic year
🔸 Normal hospital and other residential setting visits will be allowed
🔸 All employees may return to work on normal onsite arrangements, except organisations that cannot maintain social distancing plans
🔸 Enclosed shopping centres may reopen
🔸 Tattoo and piercing parlors may reopen
🔸 Cinemas may reopen
🔸 Close contact physical sports may recommence (rugby, boxing etc.)
🔸 Gyms and dance studios may reopen
🔸 Mass sporting events may recommence where social distancing can be maintained
🔸 Indoor recreational venues may reopen (bowling, bingo etc.)
🔸Small festivals and other outdoor cultural events may resume
🔸 Tourist travel to offshore islands may resume
#StayHomeStaySafe
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)