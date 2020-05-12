PIB Fact Check rejects WhatsApp forward on ‘five stage lockdown roadmap’ in India

Read full message below:

Government's roadmap to ease Covid-19 restrictions will be set out in 5 phases. These phases will be on 3 week review process, the current phases would commence on the following dates:

Phase 1 - 18th May

Phase 2 - 8th June

Phase 3 - 29th June

Phase 4 - 20th July

Phase 5 - 10th August

If coronavirus cases begin to increase, we will revert to the restrictions set out in the previous stage.

🔮 PHASE 1 🔮

Phase 1 of the roadmap will lift the following restrictions:

🔸 Construction workers, landscape gardeners and other outdoor workers may return to work

🔸 Garden centres, repair shops and hardware stores may reopen

🔸 Fitness & sport activities (non-contact) in small groups (max of 4 people) may resume (golf included)

🔸 People may meet up with friends and family in small groups outdoors (size of a "small group" is defined as up to 4 people)

🔸 The majority of regular health services will resume

🔸 Outdoor public amenities and tourism sites may reopen (beaches & mountain walks)

*NOTE - social distancing guidelines will remain in operation for all

🔮 PHASE 2 🔮

Phase 2 of the roadmap will lift the following restrictions:

🔸 Restriction will be extended from 5km to 20km

🔸 Specific retail hours will be allocated for those currently cocooning

🔸 Home visits will be allowed to those cocooning, by a small number of persons for a short period of time

🔸 Up to 4 people may visit another household for a short period of time

🔸 Slightly larger family gatherings at funerals will be permitted (limited to maximum safe social distancing can still be applied)

🔸 Solitary workers and workers that can maintain social distancing can return to work

🔸 Small retail outlets that can control staff and customer numbers and maintain social distancing may reopen

🔸 Public libraries will reopen

🔸 Outdoor sporting activities, involving small group training (no matches) can recommenced (no contact still allowed)

🔮 PHASE 3 🔮

Phase 3 of the roadmap will lift the following restrictions:

🔸 Commence opening of creches and pre-schools for children of essential workers

🔸 Commence a phased approach to visiting at hospitals and other healthcare settings

🔸 Businesses where employees have low levels of daily interaction may reopen

🔸 Phase in the opening of all other non-essential retail outlets, restricting customer numbers and applying social distancing (limited to retail outlets with street level entrance and exit, i.e. not in shopping centres)

🔸 Playgrounds will be reopened

🔸 'Behind closed doors' sporting events may recommence

🔸 Cafes and restaurants may reopen as long as social distancing is maintained

🔮 PHASE 4 🔮

Phase 4 of the roadmap will lift the following restrictions:

🔸 Travel will be extended to outside of your region

🔸 Larger household visits will be permitted

🔸 Small social gatherings will be permitted (baptisms, small weddings etc.)

🔸 Creches and pre-schools will reopen for all other children

🔸 Other employees return to work - beginning with those who cannot work remotely and then staggering the working times to ensure social distancing

🔸 Barbers and hairdressers may reopen

🔸 Museums and other cultural outlets may reopen

🔸 Sports teams (GAA & soccer) may recommence and public swimming pools may reopen

🔸 Hotels and other hospitality units may reopen based on limited occupancy. Hotel bars are to remain closed.

🔮 PHASE 5 🔮

Phase 5 of the roadmap will lift the following restrictions:

🔸 Social gatherings will be permitted except for large gathering and gatherings in households of suspect cases

🔸 Schools and colleges will reopen on a phased basis and will recommence in the new academic year

🔸 Normal hospital and other residential setting visits will be allowed

🔸 All employees may return to work on normal onsite arrangements, except organisations that cannot maintain social distancing plans

🔸 Enclosed shopping centres may reopen

🔸 Tattoo and piercing parlors may reopen

🔸 Cinemas may reopen

🔸 Close contact physical sports may recommence (rugby, boxing etc.)

🔸 Gyms and dance studios may reopen

🔸 Mass sporting events may recommence where social distancing can be maintained

🔸 Indoor recreational venues may reopen (bowling, bingo etc.)

🔸Small festivals and other outdoor cultural events may resume

🔸 Tourist travel to offshore islands may resume

