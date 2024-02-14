Photos Of BJP's Ajeet Gopchade Atop Babri Masjid During 1992 Demolition Go Viral After His Rajya Sabha Nomination

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced three candidates from Maharashtra for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls. Alongside former CM Ashok Chavan and former Kothrud MLA Medha Kulkarni, Dr. Ajeet Gopchade has been nominated to represent Maharashtra in the upper house.

After Gopchade's nomination was announced, old photos of him began circulating on social media. In 1992, he participated in the Kar Seva in Ayodhya as part of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Gopchade was photographed among a group of Karsevaks standing atop the Babri Masjid, a picture that later became symbolic of the demolition. These same images featuring Gopchade are now resurfacing on social media following his Rajya Sabha nomination.

BIG NEWS 🚨 Surprising everyone, BJP nominates Karsevak Ajeet Gopchade for Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra.



He was part of kar seva when babri was demolished.



A photograph of Dr. Ajit standing on the debris is now going viral. He was just 22 years old at the time of demolition.

Who is Dr Ajeet Gopchade?

Dr. Ajeet Gopchade has been a dedicated worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), known for his staunch allegiance to the organisation. He had been entrusted with the responsibility of Maharashtra BJP's vice-presidency. His name is frequently discussed in relation to the Lok Sabha constituency of Nanded, as well as the Nanded and Naigaon assembly constituencies. He is described as proactive in social and educational activities.

While at college, he took the lead in organising various student movements. Through his association with BJP leaders like Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde, and Nitin Gadkari, he worked in BJP's student wing ABVP. His work in the field of health and medicine is also significant. Dr. Ajeet Gopchade specialises in pediatric diseases and holds degrees in MBBS and MD.

Gopchade reacts to his nomination

Reacting to party's decision to nominate him for the Rajya Sabha, Gopchade said, "The decision was made by Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda through their committee. My task is to enhance party organisation."

"I've been entrusted with responsibility, and I'm determined to prove myself. Many others have more experience in the health and medical field than I do. I consider myself an ordinary person, a common worker, coming from humble beginnings. My father is a farmer, so I empathise with the sentiments of all workers. It's my duty to uphold the dignity of the party and its senior members. I'm pleased to have received the candidacy, as Gopchade mentioned."