Photos: 7-feet-long python rescued in Odisha's Kalahandi district

A 7-feet long python was rescued from a fishing net near Ganga Sagar pond, Golamunda in Kalahandi district by the forest department on Saturday. The reptile was later released into the forest.

Rajmal Deep, a fisherman from the village had caught the python in his fishing net on Saturday morning, following which a team from the forest department rushed to the spot to rescue the snake.

Ramesh Panda, Forester of Golamunda informed that the python was approximately six months old. "The snake was about seven feet long, and weighed about 8 kilograms," he said.

The snake was released into the jungle