'Phew. At last': Karti after SC grants bail to father P Chidambaram in INX Media case

On Wednesday, former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was released on bail in connection with the INX Media scam case, after which his son Karti welcomed the verdict and breathed a sigh of relief.
Karti Chidambaram tweeted, "Phew. At last after 106 days," with a smiley at the end.
The truth has finally prevailed, the Congress said on Wednesday after the Supreme Court gave bail to senior party leader P Chidambaram in the INX-Media money laundering case.
A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to the 74-year-old former Union finance minister, who has been in custody since August 21 when he was arrested by the CBI in the INX-Media corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case. The top court said Chidambaram can't leave the country without prior permission of the court and should neither try to influence the witnesses nor tamper with evidence. The apex court set aside the Delhi High Court's November 15 verdict denying bail to the former Union finance minister.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)