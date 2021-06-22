Pfizer in 'final stages' of getting approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India: CEO Albert Bourla

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on Tuesday said it is in the "final stages" of getting approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Speaking at a virtual event, Pfizer Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Albert Bourla said he hopes the company will finalize an agreement with the Indian government soon.

"Pfizer now in final stages to get approval for #COVID19 vaccine in India. I hope very soon we will finalize an agreement with the government," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said at the 15th Annual BioPharma and Healthcare Summit.

The vaccine was developed by Pfizer in partnership with the German firm BioNtech. It has a very high efficacy of over 90 per cent in preventing the infection.