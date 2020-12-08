'Petrol must be Rs 40 max': Subramanian Swamy calls high fuel prices 'monumental exploitation' by govt

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy does not shy away from speaking his mind, often going against his party's stance. Over the years, Swamy has criticised many of the decisions and activities of the BJP-led Central government on several occasions - from holding examinations amid the pandemic to fuel prices.

On Monday night Swamy took to Twitter with a strongly worded post, hitting out at the government over high fuel prices in the country. As of Tuesday morning the Indian Oil Corporation website lists petrol at Rs. 90.34 in Mumbai. Diesel costs Rs 80.51 in the city. The prices are slightly lower in Delhi.

"Petrol price at Rs. 90 per litre is a monumental exploitation by GoI of the people of India. The price ex-refinery of petrol is Rs. 30/litre. All kinds of taxes and Petrol pump commission add up the remainder Rs.60. In my view petrol must sell at max. Rs. 40 per litre," the parliamentarian tweeted.