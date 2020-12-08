'Petrol must be Rs 40 max': Subramanian Swamy calls high fuel prices 'monumental exploitation' by govt

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy does not shy away from speaking his mind, often going against his party's stance. Over the years, Swamy has criticised many of the decisions and activities of the BJP-led Central government on several occasions - from holding examinations amid the pandemic to fuel prices.
On Monday night Swamy took to Twitter with a strongly worded post, hitting out at the government over high fuel prices in the country. As of Tuesday morning the Indian Oil Corporation website lists petrol at Rs. 90.34 in Mumbai. Diesel costs Rs 80.51 in the city. The prices are slightly lower in Delhi.
"Petrol price at Rs. 90 per litre is a monumental exploitation by GoI of the people of India. The price ex-refinery of petrol is Rs. 30/litre. All kinds of taxes and Petrol pump commission add up the remainder Rs.60. In my view petrol must sell at max. Rs. 40 per litre," the parliamentarian tweeted.
According to data uploaded on the Indian Oil Corporation website, the Base Price of petrol in Delhi (from December 1) is Rs. 26.34. The addition of taxes and duties eventually takes this number to Rs. 82.34.
Swamy however appears to be using the current petrol price in Mumbai to make his point.
According to reports, the Centre currently levies around Rs. 30 as tax on petrol and diesel. This includes basic excise, special additional excise and road or infra cess. This number has almost doubled over the last year, and seems poised to rise even further in 2021. News reports published after a duty hike in May this year had explained that taxes now comprised up to 70% of retail prices of petrol and diesel in the country.
But it is not just the Centre that plays a role in the ever-changing petrol prices. Rates vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local sales tax or VAT. It also prices vary by a few paise at pumps operated by other state-owned fuel retailers, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL).
