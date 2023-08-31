 Pervert Arrested For Ejaculating On Minor Girl In Crowded Delhi Metro Train On Rakshabandhan
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPervert Arrested For Ejaculating On Minor Girl In Crowded Delhi Metro Train On Rakshabandhan

Pervert Arrested For Ejaculating On Minor Girl In Crowded Delhi Metro Train On Rakshabandhan

The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Wednesday on the 'Red Line' of the Delhi Metro. The train was crowded on account of Rakshabandhan festivities, they said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Metro |

New Delhi, August 31: A man who allegedly masturbated and ejaculated on a minor girl travelling on a Delhi Metro train has been apprehended, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Wednesday on the 'Red Line' of the Delhi Metro. The train was crowded on account of Rakshabandhan festivities, they said.

Mother noticed man ejaculated on her daughter after getting down at Seelampur

The girl's mother found that the man had ejaculated on her daughter in the overcrowded coach and she got down at the Seelampur station, the officials said.

Accused hails from West Bengal

The accused, who hails from West Bengal, was apprehended by two fellow passengers who noticed the incident and they later handed him over to the Delhi Metro authorities at the Shahdara station, they said. The station authorities later informed the police.

Read Also
Indian-American Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Masturbating In Front Of Minor Girl On Honolulu-Boston...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Elections In J&K Can Be Held At Any Time, Restoration Of Statehood Will Take Some Time: Centre Tells...

Elections In J&K Can Be Held At Any Time, Restoration Of Statehood Will Take Some Time: Centre Tells...

INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: 'BJP Rattled, Never Expected So Many Parties To Come Together', Says...

INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: 'BJP Rattled, Never Expected So Many Parties To Come Together', Says...

Mukul Jain Superannuates After Serving Indian Railways For 34 Years

Mukul Jain Superannuates After Serving Indian Railways For 34 Years

'Rakhi Gift', 'Historic Decision': BJP Ministers, CMs Thank PM Modi After LPG Price Cut

'Rakhi Gift', 'Historic Decision': BJP Ministers, CMs Thank PM Modi After LPG Price Cut

BIG UPDATE: Special Parliament session called from Sept 18-22; Pralhad Joshi Says, 'Looking Forward...

BIG UPDATE: Special Parliament session called from Sept 18-22; Pralhad Joshi Says, 'Looking Forward...