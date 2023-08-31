Pervert Arrested For Ejaculating On Minor Girl In Crowded Delhi Metro Train On Rakshabandhan

Delhi Metro |

New Delhi, August 31: A man who allegedly masturbated and ejaculated on a minor girl travelling on a Delhi Metro train has been apprehended, officials said on Thursday. The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Wednesday on the 'Red Line' of the Delhi Metro. The train was crowded on account of Rakshabandhan festivities, they said.

Mother noticed man ejaculated on her daughter after getting down at Seelampur

The girl's mother found that the man had ejaculated on her daughter in the overcrowded coach and she got down at the Seelampur station, the officials said.

Accused hails from West Bengal

The accused, who hails from West Bengal, was apprehended by two fellow passengers who noticed the incident and they later handed him over to the Delhi Metro authorities at the Shahdara station, they said. The station authorities later informed the police.

