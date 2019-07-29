PepsiCo India for Rs 514 crore push for UP snacks plant

New Delhi: Food and beverages major PepsiCo India on Sunday said it plans to invest Rs 514 crore over the next three years to set up a greenfield snacks manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh.

The new investment plan is in line with PepsiCo's goal to double its snacks business in the country by 2022 and is expected to help create over 1,500 jobs, both direct and indirect, the company said.

An MoU for the project was signed between the company and the Uttar Pradesh government at the ground-breaking ceremony of the investor summit in the state in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath, it added.

PepsiCo India President and CEO Ahmed ElSheikh said, "PepsiCo is committed to growing its food and beverage business sustainably in India. We have a long relationship with the people of Uttar Pradesh.”