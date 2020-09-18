People who ruled for decades are attempting to mislead farmers: PM Modi on Agriculture bills

The Prime Minister slammed the opposition parties opposing the new Agriculture bills and said that people who ruled this country for decades are attempting to mislead the farmers. "But the people who ruled this country for decades are attempting to mislead the farmers on this issue. They are lying to the farmers," PM Modi said.

"Farmers are watching that some people are disliking the new opportunities being received by them. Farmers are watching that who are the people who are standing with middlemen," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kosi Rail mega bridge in Bihar on Friday. "These projects, which is worth almost Rs 3,000 crore, will not just strengthen Bihar's rail network but will also strengthen West Bengal and eastern India's rail connectivity. I congratulate everyone," Modi said after inaugurating multiple rail projects. He claimed the pace of the work was slow which was sped up only after 2014.

The Railway Ministry in a statement said it is a watershed moment in the history of Bihar and the entire region connecting to the northeast. The ministry said that the 1.9 km-long project was sanctioned by the Centre during 2003-04. The bridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crore.