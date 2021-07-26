'People of Congress themselves make fun of Rahul Gandhi's statements': Agri Min Narendra Singh Tomar after Wayanad MP's tractor rally

Narendra Singh Tomar's comments came after Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally to Parliament earlier in the day.

Extending support to farmers protesting against the Centre's contentious three farm laws, the Congress leader drove a tractor to Parliament along with other party MPs and demanded that the agricultural laws be repealed.

Gandhi, along with party MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Deepinder Singh Hooda, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Jasbir Singh Gill and other leaders like Randeep Surjewala, also carried banners and raised slogans.

Gandhi said he has brought the message of farmers to Parliament.

"We have brought the message of farmers to Parliament. Their issue is not being allowed to be discussed in Parliament and farmers all over the country are being suppressed and that is why we are here. These black laws should be withdrawn," he told reporters.

He claimed that these farm laws are aimed to help only two-three industrialists.

"The entire country knows for whom these laws have been brought. These laws are not for the benefit of farmers and that is why they have to be withdrawn," he added.

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "If you force them to sell their land, then the tractor will run in Parliament - we will grow the crop of truth. Withdraw the anti-agriculture laws."