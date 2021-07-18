'People may not have to wait for 2024': Om Prakash Chautala warns Centre

Om Prakash Chautala was jailed in 2013 in connection with a teacher recruitment scam. He was on emergency parole since March 26, 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and was scheduled to surrender on February 21, 2021.

Om Prakash Chautala and his son Ajay Chautala and over 50 others were convicted and sentenced over the illegal recruitment of 3,206 junior basic teachers in 2000. At the time of the recruitment, Om Prakash Chautala was chief minister.

This is not the first time Om Prakash Chautala has called out the Centre’s policies. On December 28, 2020, the Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking withdrawal of the Centre's new farm laws or suspension of those until a consensus is reached with all farmer organisations and experts.

Chautala had said no concrete solution to the issue has been found so far because of the "stubborn" attitude of the government.

"This is a sad situation because people of the peasant class generally do not participate in any long stir. If this is happening today then it needs to be viewed sensitively," he wrote in the letter.

"Keeping all these things in mind, the agri laws should be withdrawn," Chautala said, adding if the laws are not rolled back these should at least be suspended until a consensus is reached with all farmer organisations and experts through a satisfactory process.

