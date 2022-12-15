People have lost faith in Punjab’s AAP Government: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat former CM Vijay Rupani | ANI

Chandigarh: Expressing his concern over the ‘deteriorating’ law and order, Punjab BJP affairs in-charge and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said people have lost faith in Aam Aadmi Party Government in the northern state.

Mr Rupani, who started a 2-day maiden visit to Punjab on Tuesday, after he was appointed the state affairs in-charge, said the law and order had to be handled carefully in Punjab, a border state, like Gujarat. He held it was because of the worst performance of Mr Bhagwant Mann dispensation AAP could win only five assembly seats in Gujarat. Alleging the Punjabis were feeling insecured in the wake of rising crimes and had lost faith in the AAP government in just eight months.

He said a BJP drive will be launched to counter drug menace. Asking party leaders to start preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, he said people were frustrated with the AAP. Stating Punjabis were looking up to BJP, he asked the leaders and workers to work for all the 13 LS seats.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief Ashwani Sharma announced the names of the members of State Discipline Committee and Election Committee. As per a release, the members of the Election Co­m­­mittee include Ashwani Sh­a­rma, Tarun Chugh, Som Prakash, Avinash Rai Khanna, Capt Amarinder Singh, Su­nil Jakhar, Manoranjan Kalia, Harjit Singh Grewal, Tikshan Sood, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Sarabjit Singh Virk, Kewal Singh Dhillon and Raj Kumar Verka, while the special invitees to the panel are Saudan Singh, Vijay Rupani and Narender Singh Raina.