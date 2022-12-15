Sino-India conflict: Opposition evolves joint strategy

FPJ

New Delhi: Leaders of opposition parties on Wednesday met in Parliament complex and decided to take on the Government unitedly on the India-China border issue and are likely to issue a joint statement. The parties are seeking answers from the Government on the Chinese transgressions along the border and moved adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament, demanding an urgent discussion on the issue.

Leaders of 17 opposition parties — the Congress, RJD, DMK, CPI, CPI(M), AAP, SP, JD(U), NCP, Shiv Sena, Kerala Congress, National Conference, AIUDF, RLD, MDMK, VCK and KCM — met in the chamber of Mr Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, and decided to corner the Government on the border issue.

The TMC was, however, not present at the meeting. It was decided to stage a walkout in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in case the Government did not agree to their demand for an urgent discussion. The Opposition leaders staged a walkout in both the houses. They also decided to issue a joint statement on the Chinese transgressions issue, but sounded a word of caution that the Opposition should not sound lowering the moral of the armed forces.

They also discussed important issues to be raised and formulated their joint future strategy in both the houses.

Sources said Sudeep Ban­d­y­opadhyay was supposed to go for the meeting but could not attend it due to his indisposition. TMC leaders had conveyed to leaders they will be on board on the decision. TMC MPs later walked out along with other members.

Sources said a decision was taken that a joint statement on behalf of the Opposition parties would be issued on their demands instead of separate remarks by leaders of various Opposition parties. The leaders would be meeting in Parliament again on Thursday and will plan on their strategy.

Amid new tensions, old video shows Indian soldiers repelling PLA troops

A day after the Government confirmed a clash on Dec 9 between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the border in Arunachal Pradesh, a video of a previous skirmish emer­g­ed on Wednesday. The video, from last year, shows a fierce fight in the same area of Arunachal's Tawang, NDTV reports.

The Army has firmly denied that the video is related to the Dec 9 incident. The clip is beli­e­ved to have taken place at the Yangtse sector near the Line of Actual Control, sometime after the clashes at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh in June 2020, when 20 Indian soldiers died for the country and over 40 Chinese soldiers were kill­ed or hurt. The video shows the Indian soldiers repulsing a concer­ted effort by Chinese soldiers to try and come up a slope and bre­ach the defences of the Indians, who have established a position.

The Indian soldiers are seen violently clashing with and beating up Chinese soldiers who are trying to cross over. “Hit them so hard, they don't come back,” the jawans are heard saying in Punjabi. “Hit them on the head...maaro, maaro. Give it back to them... Chase them away,” they shout. Indian soldiers are shown stri­k­ing Chinese soldiers with batons and using fists to succe­ssfully prevent the Chinese from advancing. The video has been shared by politicians after last week’s incident was revealed.