Mumbai updates: Former corporators allege lack of transparency in BMC functioning under chief Iqbal Chahal; seek CM intervention

Former corporators seek CM intervention in BMC functioning

Around 94 former corporators from the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have written to Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde seeking his intervention on the lack of transparency and financial mismanagement in the BMC under state-appointed administrator and civic chief Mr Iqbal Singh Chahal.

A letter alleges that officials are being put under pressure by higher authorities and cites the latest internal transfers of various employees as an example of the same.

According to Mr Ravi Raja, former Leader of Opposition in the BMC, no tenders were invited and contracts were awarded directly for the ongoing beautification works for the G-20 presidency meet.

