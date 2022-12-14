e-Paper Get App
Mumbai updates: Former corporators allege lack of transparency in BMC functioning under chief Iqbal Chahal; seek CM intervention
Mumbai updates: Former corporators allege lack of transparency in BMC functioning under chief Iqbal Chahal; seek CM intervention

Wednesday, December 14, 2022
article-image
Mumbai updates: Former corporators allege lack of transparency in BMC functioning under chief Iqbal Chahal; seek CM intervention | FPJ
14 December 2022 08:52 AM IST

Traffic on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road near Oberoi School; commuters please plan your travel accordingly

14 December 2022 08:52 AM IST

Former corporators seek CM intervention in BMC functioning

Around 94 former corporators from the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Samajwadi Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have written to Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde seeking his intervention on the lack of transparency and financial mismanagement in the BMC under state-appointed administrator and civic chief Mr Iqbal Singh Chahal.

A letter alleges that officials are being put under pressure by higher authorities and cites the latest internal transfers of various employees as an example of the same.

According to Mr Ravi Raja, former Leader of Opposition in the BMC, no tenders were invited and contracts were awarded directly for the ongoing beautification works for the G-20 presidency meet.

Mumbai: Former corporators seek CM intervention in BMC functioning
article-image

Mumbai updates: Former corporators allege lack of transparency in BMC functioning under chief Iqbal...

Mumbai updates: Former corporators allege lack of transparency in BMC functioning under chief Iqbal...

