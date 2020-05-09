Pending class X, XII CBSE examinations from July 1 to July 15: Union HRD ministry

Agencies

New Delhi

Pending Class 10 and 12 CBSE exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will be conducted from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Friday.

The schedule has been decided in order to ensure that the board exams are completed before competitive examinations such as engineering entrance JEE-Mains, which is scheduled from July 18-23, and medical entrance exam NEET, which is scheduled on July 26. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet notified the exam schedule.

The board is also yet to announce the modalities for assessment of the exams which will not be conducted as well as guidelines for examination centres to ensure social distancing. "The students have been impatiently waiting for the schedule for pending exams. It has been decided today that the exams will be conducted from July 1 to 15," Nishank said.