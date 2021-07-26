Pegasus row: Government not seeking information on snooping as it was aware, says P Chidambaram

On Friday, former Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on described Pegasus as a weapon and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He also demanded a Supreme Court probe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the media outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "Pegasus is classified by the Israeli State as a weapon and that weapon is supposed to be used against the terrorist. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Union Home Minister have used this weapon against the Indian State and against our institutions."

He alleged that the government used it politically. "They have used it in Karnataka, they have used it to scuttle probes, they have used it against the Supreme Court and against all the institutions of this country," he alleged.

A total of 136 persons have been identified as the victims of the Pegasus spyware by ‘The Wire’, the Indian web news portal collaborating with 16 other media organisations worldwide to focus on the persons of interest or forensically identified as targets by the clients of the Israeli NSO Group.