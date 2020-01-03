Payal Rohatgi has a fangirl moment after meeting Swamy, misspells his name

Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi, who was arrested in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, was granted bail by a court in Bundi, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, Rohatgi said that she was being targetted by the Congress party for publicly criticizing their policies. "I think I am targetted by the Congress because I speak publicly against their policies," she said.

She claimed that she wasn't given decent treatment while her arrest. She says that she was put in a cell along with 5 other women who were accused of murder and drug trafficking. "I don't think I had done any serious crime," she added.

Rohatgi said that the Congress party should file a case against the writer and publisher of the book from which she quoted in her video. She added that the information was available on the public domain.

She was booked under the IT Act on October 10 for alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media. She was served notice earlier this month and told to furnish a reply in this connection.