Pay Rs 2500 for fake COVID-19 report: Meerut hospital sealed after video on scam goes viral

Meerut (UP): The licence of a private hospital in Meerut district has been suspended after a video showing its staff member providing fake Corona report in return for money, went viral on the social media.

Anil Dhingra, District Magistrate, Meerut, said, "A video had gone viral in Meerut. We have registered a case in this regard and we have suspended the licence of the nursing home. We have also sealed it on Sunday. Strict action will be taken against anybody who does like this."

In the video, the staff member can be heard saying that the medical facility will provide a Corona negative report for Rs 2,500.