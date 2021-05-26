Pawar urges PM to appoint new Lakshadweep administrator

Mumbai

Amid rising protests, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to re-examine orders and decisions taken by the incumbent Authority of Lakshadweep Administration (Praful Patel) and pass necessary directions to withdraw the unreasonable and unwarranted orders. He said the appointment of a new Administrator, who works in close cooperation with the people’s representatives and takes a holistic approach to work with the native people, will be highly appreciated.

Pawar in a letter feared the unwarranted and irrational decisions taken by the Administration would lead to the destruction of traditional livelihood and unique culture of Lakshadweep.

Pawar has referred 13 decisions taken by the Lakshadweep Administration including easing stringent SOP for Covid control, implementation of Prevention of Anti Social Activities Act, disengagement of contract employees and closure of Anganwadi centres, introduction of new liquor policy and the draft animal preservation regulation.

The government destroyed fishing sheds and tools of the local fishermen community and introduced an unscientific development plan not compatible with the sustainability of the fragile environment conditions. The closure of dairy farms to bring in private players will make all workers jobless.

Kerala govt lends support

Meanwhile, the Kerala government wants to take all necessary steps to protect the interests of Lakshadweep people within the ambit of the law, in a manner that does not undermine the dignity of democracy, state forest minister AK Saseendran said on Wednesday.