Pawan Khera Slams Gajendra Shekhawat's Conditional Allocation Of ₹46,000 Crore For East Rajasthan Canal Project

New Delhi: Congress Media Chairman Pawan Khera criticised Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's recent announcement to allocate ₹46,000 crore from the Centre for the East Rajasthan Canal project, but only if the BJP comes into power.

This project, previously declared a national project by Prime Minister Modi during his speeches at Jaipur on July 7, 2018, and at Ajmer on October 6, faced denial after the elections, as the BJP lost Rajasthan to Congress.

The canal project holds significant potential as it aims to provide drinking water to 13 districts, including Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Tonk, Jaipur, Karoli, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, and Dholpur. Additionally, it seeks to facilitate irrigation across 2 lakh hectares of land.

Khera expressed disappointment that despite representing Rajasthan, Shekhawat has failed to secure any funds for the East Rajasthan Canal. On the other hand, he commended Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for allocating ₹9,600 crore for the project in 2022-23, with an additional ₹13,500 crore planned for 2023-24. Moreover, a dedicated monitoring body has been established to oversee the progress of the canal's construction.