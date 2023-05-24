Bhopal: AICC Pawan Khera poured cold water on ‘future CM’ narrative of state Congress, says home minister Narottam Mishra

MP home minister Narottam Mishra | File Photo

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra has taken a pot shot at Congress over its narrative that Kamal Nath will be the chief minister face in the upcoming assembly elections.

AICC spokesman Pawan Khera has watered-down the future CM narrative on Kamal Nath by asserting that Congress will contest assembly elections on issues and not on any face, said the minister while interacting with media persons at his residence in Bhopal.

Whatever Khera has said it could be an indication from Congress power house ‘10 Janpath’, said Mishra, adding that who will become the face of MP Congress in the upcoming assembly election will become crystal clear in the Congress meeting to be held on May 26.

“Can Rahul Gandhi forget how Kamal Nath made him make a hollow promise of Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver,” asked the home minister.

Notably, posters of Kamal Nath projecting him as future CM had surfaced in the state capital on many occasions.

On Congress dreaming to apply Karnataka’s DK Shivakumar like formula in Madhya Pradesh, Mishra said state Congress DK vis Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath are enough to destroy Madhya Pradesh Congress, outsider DK is not required.

‘Ban on RSS Shakha in Kerala unfortunate’

The state home minister Dr Narottam Mishra termed ‘unfortunate’ the decision of Travancore Devaswom Board on banning RSS Shakhas on temple premises in Kerala.

“It is unfortunate that Nationalists are getting banned there,” said Mishra, adding that it was due to the appeasement politics of Congress that this is happening.