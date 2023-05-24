Bhopal: Survey to identify Kol tribals who have no land to live on, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing Kol Tribe Convention organized at CM House in Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that under the Mukhya Mantri Bhu-Awasiya Adhikar Yojana, people are being made the owners of the land by giving them lease. Instructions were also given to conduct a survey of the people from Kol Community who do not have land to live on.

The chief minister was addressing Kol Tribe Convention at the CM House on Wednesday. He said that the Kolgarhi of Teonthar, a symbol of honour and prestige of Kol Samaj, will be renovated. A sum of Rs 3.12 crore has been approved in this regard.







Kol community members present a memento to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Kol Tribe convention at CM House in Bhopal on Wednesday. | FP

He added that government and the society will work together for the progress and upliftment of the Kol community. Special activities will be launched in the field of education, employment, self-employment and health. President of the State Kol Tribal Authority Ramlal Routel, MLA Sharad Kol and others were present.