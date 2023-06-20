Patna Opposition Meeting: Nitish Kumar To Start Proceedings, Rahul Gandhi To Deliver Closing Remarks

Rahul Gandhi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | PTI

The Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar has reportedly concluded the preparations for a significant opposition meet scheduled to take place in Patna on June 23, according to sources. The event is expected to focus on strategising ways to defeat the ruling BJP in the upcoming general elections next year. Around 15 political parties from across the country are set to participate in this crucial gathering.

Venue for the meeting

The venue for the meeting, as per report, will be the 'Nek Samvad Kaksha' located inside the official residence of Bihar Chief Minister at 1 Anne Marg in Patna. The meeting is scheduled to commence at 11 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.

Names of attendees

Prominent opposition leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, and leaders from the Left are expected to attend the meeting.

Agenda for the meeting

The agenda for the meeting will begin with Nitish Kumar delivering the keynote address, emphasising the need for opposition unity and addressing the challenges the country faces under the current government led by Narendra Modi. He is likely to point out the potential consequences if the BJP retains power, including possible changes to the Constitution. Moreover, Kumar will discuss the strategy by which opposition parties can defeat the BJP.

Following Kumar's address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will deliver his speech, where he may highlight the selection of common candidates in states where the Congress does not directly contest against the BJP. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will focus on the issues faced by Delhi and Punjab, seeking support and discussing matters like transfer-posting. Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party has decided not to contest in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, requesting a free hand in Delhi and Punjab.

The suggestions put forth by NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, known for his meticulous planning and often compared to Chanakya in Indian politics, are expected to carry significant weight among the opposition leaders. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav, NC Patron Farooq Abdullah, PDP President Mehbooba Mufti, and leaders from the Left will also address the meeting and share their perspectives on how to defeat the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi to get special respect

Rahul Gandhi, considered a key figure in the opposition, is slated to address the gathering towards the end of the session. As per protocol, the most prominent leader typically concludes such events with their views and insights on defeating the BJP.

Sources have revealed that several opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, are expected to arrive in Patna on the evening of June 22. The Bihar government has made arrangements for their accommodation at the government rest house and the Patna circuit house.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read Also Opposition Parties In No Hurry To Pick PM Candidate, June 23 Meet To Focus On Unified Alliance