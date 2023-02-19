Patna: Mob sets buildings on fire after clash over parking dispute; One dead, several injured (Watch)

Jethuli village, Patna. | ANI

Patna: At least one person is dead and several others are reported to be injured after an angry mob set a few buildings on fire over a parking dispute in Bihar’s Patna on Sunday.

As per reports, the clash which erupted after a parking dispute in Jethuli village in Patna took a violent turn and two groups fought with each other and fired several rounds of bullets.

In the video posted on Twitter by news agency ANI, heavy police deployment can be seen in the area.

Speaking to the media, SSP Patna said that the main accused was arrested and added the situation was under control.

A manhunt has been launched to nab other accused.

