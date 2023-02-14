Patna: 11 injured as truck rams into convoy of Pappu Yadav in Bhojpur

ANI

Patna: Eleven persons, who were part of a convoy of former MP and Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Pappu Yadav, met with an accident in Bhojpur district on Tuesday.

The accident took place at 12.30 am when Yadav and his supporters were returning to Patna after meeting with the victims of the violence in Mubarakpur, Saran district, last week.

Yadav escaped unhurt as he was travelling in another SUV.

A speeding truck crashed into the divider at Brahampur village on the Koilwar-Buxar four-lane highway and overturned on vehicles that were part of the convoy in which Yadav was travelling

The impact of the accident was as such that a front of car was mangled.

"It was a non-fatal accident. Some people sustained fractures in their hands and legs. They have been admitted in hospitals of Patna and are out of danger," said JAP spokesperson Vineet Kumar.

Yadav, four-time MP, went to Saran on Monday and met with the victims of the Mubarakpur violence in which one Amitesh Singh was killed. The incident in Mubarakpur village in Saran district was triggered on February 2 when some unidentified persons opened fire on Vijay Yadav, the husband of the village head.

Injured under treatment

Suspecting that Amitesh Singh, Rahul Kumar and Alok Kumar were involed in the firing on February 2, Yadav and his aides called the three youths to a chicken farm house in Sidharia Tola under Manjhi police station and brutally assaulted them.

The three suffered severe injuries and were admitted in Patna Medical College and Hospital for treatment, where Amitesh Singh succumbed to the injuries. Later, supporters and relatives of Amitesh Singh set the houses and properties of Vijay Yadav and his supporters on fire. Vijay Yadav is on the run now.

