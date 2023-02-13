Patna: After accusing DGP of abusing him and his family, IG alleges threat from her; seeks security

IGP Vikash Vaibhav (left) and DGP Shobha Ohatkar (right) | Social media

In an unprecedented development, Bihar IPS officer and IG of police Vikash Vaibhav on Monday demanded security for himself and his family members as he apprehends threat from his DGP Shobha Ohatkar.

Vaibhav sent a four-page letter to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Chaitnaya Prasad seeking security for self and his family members.

“I have a big life threat from her. I suspect that some untoward incident may take place during the duty in the Home Guards if I work for one more day and the loss may turn irreparable for me," Vaibhav said in his letter.

Earlier, Vaibhav, the IG, Home Guards, alleged that Ohatkar was abusing him every day.

Vaibhav alleged that the DGP has used contemptuous words against his wife and called Biharis as slackers.

He recalled that the DGP had called him “Bloody IG” in an official meeting and asked the DIG Vinod Kumar to leave the meeting. Kumar became unconscious for 45 minutes. Another officer, commandant Rajiv Ranjan, too was called “Kaamchor” and asked him to get out.

Claiming he can not stay and work with the DGP even for a minute, Vaibhav requested the ACS to transfer him immediately to save him from mental torture.

