Bihar: IPS officer accuses woman DGP of abusing him, his wife and mother; goes on 2-month leave

PATNA: Vikash Vaibhav, an IPS of 2003 batch officer posted as IG of civil defence, home guards, and fire services has alleged that his DGP, 1990 batch IPS officer Shobha Ahotkar, has abused him, his wife, and mother.

𝗜𝗣𝗦 𝗴𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗻 𝟮 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝘃𝗲

Vaibhav proceeded on 60-day leave late Thursday evening.

Messages sent to both Vaibhav and Ahotkar failed to get any response.

This is the second incident of this kind when senior officers have allegedly abused their juniors. Last week, additional chief secretary KK Pathak was heard abusing deputy collectors and calling Biharis useless.

𝗩𝗮𝗶𝗯𝗵𝗮𝘃 𝘁𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝘁𝗼 𝗧𝘄𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗚

“Every day, I am hearing abuses from the mouth of DG madam..I am deeply hurt today,” Vaibhav, who has started the Let Us Inspire Bihar movement and addresses students on weekends, tweeted at 1.43 am. The tweet has gone viral in the state.

𝗩𝗮𝗶𝗯𝗵𝗮𝘃 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗼𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗷𝗶 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗷 𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗗𝗚𝗣 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘀𝗵𝘁𝗿𝗮

On Thursday morning he wrote on Facebook,"Felt hurt when she abused my wife and mother too. She could not control her anger as she was denied elevation as the main DG of Police by the chief minister. This is the height of her frustration."

"Great men from Maharashtra like Chhatrapati Shivaji Mahaaj have inspired me," he wrote in an obvious reference to Ahotkar who is from Maharashtra and is married to a Bihar cadre 1990 IAS officer.

𝗗𝗚𝗣 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗿 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝗮 𝘀𝗽𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗻𝗮

Ahotkar had entered into an ugly spat in May 2022 at Visheshwariya Bhawan, the state secretariat building here, with the district magistrate of Patna Chandrashekhar Singh. She had scolded the senior SP of Patna and alleged that the local police was incompetent. The district magistrate defended the Patna police and told her they are performing their duties when building had caught fire.

