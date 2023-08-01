Bihar Caste Census: Patna High Court Dismisses All Pleas Challenging Caste-Based Survey In The State

Patna High Court | Photo: ANI

Patna: The Patna High Court on Tuesday announced its verdict on the caste census. Patna High Court was hearing pleas challenging Bihar Government's decision to conduct the caste-based survey in the state. Patna High Court, after hearing 5 PILs challenging the various aspects of the caste-based survey, announced its verdict today. The high court upheld the caste survey that was being undertaken by the Bihar Government.

In its verdict the Patna High Court said that the Union Parliament which has enacted the Census Act, 1948 has the power to carry out the survey. We find the Caste-based survey to be a census in itself. Bihar Government will conduct the survey in two phases.

"The high court has dismissed all petitions, now the government can continue with the caste census. We will approach the Supreme Court now," said advocate Ritika Sharma to PTI over Patna High Court's decision to uphold the caste survey being undertaken by the Bihar government.

VIDEO | "The high court has dismissed all petitions, now the government can continue with the caste census. We will approach the Supreme Court now," says advocate Ritika Sharma on Patna High Court upholding the caste survey being undertaken by the Bihar government. pic.twitter.com/F8MjlCqPIY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 1, 2023

The first phase, which consists of the counting of houses was completed in January 2023. However, the second phase, which consists of caste-based data gathering was stayed by High Court in May.

The Government of Bihar challenged the Patna High Court's order on stay of the caste-based survey in the Supreme Court, which was refused by the apex court. The matter came to the Patna High Court to which the court proceeded to dismiss the challenge today.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)