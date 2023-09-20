Patna Court Sentences Former GM (Telecom), Proprietor Of Pvt Company To 5 Years in Prison For Irregular Contract Award

Representative Image | FPJ

The Competent Court in Patna has issued a verdict, sentencing Shri B.B. Rai, who was the General Manager (Telecom) in Patna at the time, and Shri Rampati Chikhaiyar, who held the position of TDE at that time, to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs. Six Lakh each. Additionally, Shri Perwez Ahmad, the proprietor of M/s Nalanda Telecom Service in Patna, has also been sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs. 16 Lakh.

The case was initially registered by the CBI on 29th January 1996 against Shri B.B. Rai, who was serving as Director (Officiating), Telecom South, Gaya, and others. The allegations revolved around Shri B.B. Rai awarding a contract for the repair of faulty EPBT Cards to M/s Nalanda Telecom Service without adhering to the prescribed formalities during his tenure. After a thorough investigation, a Chargesheet was filed on 26th March 2002 against five accused, including the three individuals who have now been convicted and sentenced. Two other accused individuals named in the Chargesheet passed away during the trial process.

Ultimately, the Trial Court has found these accused individuals guilty and has handed down their convictions and sentences.

Read Also Mumbai News: 5 Years Rigorous Imprisonment To Then Official Liquidator In CBI Case

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)