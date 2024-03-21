Patanjali Apologises For Misleading Ads After Supreme Court Summons Ramdev & Balkrishna

Baba Ramdev | Photo: PTI

Yoga Guru Ramdev's Patanjali offered an apology to the Supreme Court one day following the apex court's strong reaction towards Patanjali Ayurved's failure to respond to a contempt notice regarding misleading advertisements. This resulted in summoning Ramdev and Balkrishna, who serves as the managing director of Patanjali Ayurved.

The affidavit was submitted on Wednesday, following the court's stern rebuke towards Patanjali Ayurved for not responding to a contempt notice regarding misleading advertisements. Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah directed Balkrishna and Ramdev to appear in court on April 2.

In the affidavit submitted to the court, Balkrishna expressed his utmost respect for the rule of law. Offering an "unconditional apology," he stated that the company will take measures to ensure that such misleading advertisements are not released in the future.

Balkrishna clarified that the company's intent is solely to encourage citizens to lead healthier lives by consuming Patanjali products, including those aimed at lifestyle ailments, based on ancient literature and materials supplemented by Ayurvedic research.

Balkrishna slams Drugs and Magic Remedies Act

He also criticised the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, describing it as "outdated," citing the lack of scientific evidence in Ayurveda research when the legislation was last updated. The affidavit asserted that Patanjali now possesses evidence-based scientific data, including clinical research in Ayurveda, demonstrating advancements made through scientific research in addressing diseases mentioned in the legislation.

"It is respectfully submitted that the Deponent's sole aim is to promote a better and healthier life for all citizens and to alleviate the burden on the country's healthcare infrastructure by providing holistic, evidence-based solutions for lifestyle-related medical complications through the application of traditional Ayurvedic and Yogic approaches," the affidavit stated.

About Patanjali

Established in 2006 by Ramdev and Balkrishna, Patanjali Ayurved is a multinational conglomerate manufacturing a wide range of products, from Ayurvedic medicine to cosmetics to food items. The conglomerate has faced criticism over misleading advertisements regarding the effectiveness of its products.

SC summoned Ramdev And Balkrishna

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court came down heavily on Patanjali for its failure to respond to a contempt notice and directed Ramdev and Balkrishna to appear before the court. The court noted that Patanjali's advertisements violated an undertaking given to the court last year.

On November 21 of the previous year, Patanjali's counsel had assured the court that the company would not violate any laws, particularly regarding advertising or branding, and would refrain from making casual statements regarding medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev against the COVID vaccination drive and modern medicine.