 Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice To Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved For 'False' & 'Misleading' Claims In Ads
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSupreme Court Issues Contempt Notice To Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved For 'False' & 'Misleading' Claims In Ads

Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notice To Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved For 'False' & 'Misleading' Claims In Ads

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and A Amanullah issued a notice to Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Baba Ramdev | PTI

The Supreme Court on Tuesday came down heavily on yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved for prima facie violation of the undertaking given by it in the court about its products and also about statements claiming their medicinal efficacy.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and A Amanullah issued a notice to Patanjali Ayurved and its managing director asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them.

Read Also
Baba Ramdev Gives Bizarre Explanation Over His Controversial 'OBC' Remark, Says 'I Said Owaisi...
article-image

The bench also cautioned Patanjali Ayurved and its officers from making any statements adverse to any system of medicine in the media, both print and electronic, in any form as they said in their undertaking before the court earlier.

On November 21 last year, the counsel representing the company had assured the apex court that henceforth there shall not be any violation of law, especially relating to advertising or branding of products, and no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy of Patanjali products or against any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form.

Read Also
'Ready For Death Penalty': Ramdev Vows To Continue Fighting 'Doctors Spreading Propaganda' Against...
article-image

The apex court had then cautioned the company, co-founded by Ramdev and dealing in herbal products, against making "false" and "misleading" claims in advertisements about its medicines as cure of several diseases.

The top court is hearing a plea of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev against the vaccination drive and modern medicines.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Shocker: Dismembered Body Of Woman Recovered From Sacks In Amroha, Private Parts Found Chopped...

UP Shocker: Dismembered Body Of Woman Recovered From Sacks In Amroha, Private Parts Found Chopped...

Gujarat: 19-Year-Old Mahek Sanjavani From Ahmedabad Girl Becomes Youngest Company Secretary In India

Gujarat: 19-Year-Old Mahek Sanjavani From Ahmedabad Girl Becomes Youngest Company Secretary In India

Lok Sabha Elections: BJP May Announce 18 Seats In Rajasthan In First Phase

Lok Sabha Elections: BJP May Announce 18 Seats In Rajasthan In First Phase

Lok Sabha Election: AAP Announces Candidates On 4 Seats In Delhi, Check Names Here

Lok Sabha Election: AAP Announces Candidates On 4 Seats In Delhi, Check Names Here

Goa Infrastructure News: Qatar Airways To Shift Operations To From Dabolim To Mopa

Goa Infrastructure News: Qatar Airways To Shift Operations To From Dabolim To Mopa