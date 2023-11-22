'Ready For Death Penalty': Ramdev Vows To Continue Fighting 'Doctors Spreading Propaganda' Against Ayurveda After SC Warning

Patanjali Ayurveda company co-founder and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev with associate Balkrishna | PTI

Hardiwar: Patanjali Ayurveda company co-founder and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, addressing a press conference on Wednesday (November 22), was seen in a combative mode as the Yoga guru said that a propaganda was being carried against Ayurveda and that he and his associates were ready to even "face death penalty" but would still keep exposing the "propaganda by a group of doctors" against Ayurveda. The Yoga Guru's remarks came a day after the SC came down heavily on Patanjali Ayurveda over false advertising.

Speaking to the press, Ramdev said that though Allopathy might be powerful and have more hospitals and resources as well as a vocal lobby, he added that Ayurveda had a rich legacy and vowed to keep on fighting those spreading lies against Ayurveda.

Ramdev alleges "propaganda"

Ramdev also mentioned the reports in media that said that the apex court on Tuesday had warned Patanjali company over false claims and advertising. Ramdev said that he and his company respects the Supreme Court, but added that action should be taken against those indulging in spreading lies about Ayurveda.

"Fine us, hang us"

"If we are liars, fine us Rs 1,000 crore, and we also don't mind facing the death penalty. But if we are not liars, then punish the ones who are spreading false propaganda. For the past 5 years, Ramdev and Patanjali have been targetted," said Baba Ramdev in his comments in the PC, alleging that he was being targetted by "multinational companies" who fear that Patanjali is eating into their revenues.

The Supreme Court's comments

The apex court on Tuesday (November 21) had issued a warning to the Patanjali company and said that the Ayurveda company should refrain from claiming that it has cure for diseases with no remedy. The court also said that a penalty of Rs 1 crore would be slapped for every claim if the practice is not stopped. The petition was filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

#WATCH | Haridwar, Uttarakhand: Yog Guru Swami Ramdev says, "Since yesterday, on different media sites, one news story has gone viral that the Supreme Court (SC) reprimanded Patanjali. SC said that if you do false propaganda, then you will be fined... We respect SC. But we are… pic.twitter.com/goYHV337QM — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2023