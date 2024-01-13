Baba Ramdev Gives Bizarre Explanation Over His Controversial 'OBC' Remark, Says 'I Said Owaisi Not...' (Video)

Baba Ramdev | Photo: PTI

Baba Ramdev on Saturday tried to douse the controversy over his remarks on OBC community made on a TV channel, a video of which has been going viral on social media. Ramdev said he had said 'Owaisi' and not 'OBC' in his remarks.

Ramdev's OBC remark triggers controversy

Earlier, the video of Ramdev making objectionable comments against the OBC community had triggered an outrage, leading to trends on X asking for boycott of Ramdev's company Patanjali and demanding an apology from him.

In the viral video, the Yoga guru was heard saying that he was an Agnihotri Brahmin and belongs to Brahma gotra. "People say Baba ji is OBC... OBC wale aisi taisi karayein... I am a Brahmin, I have read all four Vedas."

It is not immediately known whether the viral video is recent or old.

Talked about Owaisi, not OBC: Ramdev

However, when probed by reporters on his statement on Saturday, Baba Ramdev provided a bizarre explanation despite being caught on camera making the aforementioned comments.

In his defense, Baba Ramdev said, "I have not given any such statement. I said Owaisi, not OBC. Owaisi toh ulte dimag ka aadmi hai (Owaisi is man having no brains). His ancestors have always had anti-national thinking. We don't take him seriously."

When pushed by reporters that they were asking him about his statement on OBCs, Baba Ramdev said, "I have not said anything wrong about OBCs."