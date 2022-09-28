Passport applicants can apply for Police Clearance Certificates online at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras: MEA | Photo Credit: Pexels

In a happy news for citizens, getting a Police Clearance Certificate for your passport application is all set to become easier. People can now apply online for Police Clearance Certificates at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) starting from September 28.

A PCC will be issued to the passport applicants by the local police stations as per their residential address. A passport is issued to the applicant only after verifying his or her criminal records.

The certificate is also required when the person applies for employment, a long-term visa, immigration or to get residential status in a foreign country.

Before the amendments, one could apply for a PCC online via the government's Passport Seva portal or at the Indian Embassy/High Commission office in the case of those residing abroad.

Today, the government, in order to fastrack the process of the passport-related services, has allowed applications for PCC at all digital POPSKs.

The External Affairs Ministry has said that the step has been taken to "address the unanticipated surge in demand for Police Clearance Certificates." Issuing a statement, the EAM said it would also improve the availablity of PPC appointment slots at an earlier date and that the facility will be available at all POPSKs from September 28.

The Ministry said, "The action taken by the Ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs, would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long-term visa, emigration etc."

It is pertinent to mention here that POPSK is a joint initiative by the External Affairs Ministry and the Department of Posts to provide passport-related services at a wider scale to the citizens in smaller towns. 428 POPSKs are currently functioning across the country.