Passenger uses plane's air vent to dry his shoes

New Delhi: If there's one place where you can encounter a bunch of different situations - it's an airplane. A clip of an airline passenger is doing the rounds of the Internet where he is seen trying to dry his shoes using the plane's air vent.

The clip came to light when Passenger Shaming, an account on Instagram that calls out passengers for their odd and apathetic behaviour on flights, shared it on their feed. In the clip, the seated passenger held one of his shoes under the air vent to dry it. "So yeah, this zero self-awareness nonsense is happening...again... #PLEASESTOP," the caption read. The clip has garnered over 2.95 lakh views and tons of comments. So obviously, the post went viral leading to some hilarious jokes and sarcasm on Instagram. "Someone please do this next to me so I can commit assault on a plane," says an Instagram user. "Looking for a perfect way to spread your scent throughout the cabin? Look no further," says another.

A post read "That's a new one. Now I'll have to clean that part as well!!" "Are you freaking kidding me???" asked one user.