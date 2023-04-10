Passenger assaults cabin crew on Air India's London-bound flight; booked after plane lands back in Delhi | Representative Image

A Delhi-London Air India flight was on Monday returned to Delhi after an unruly passenger had a fight with the crew members mid-air, news agency ANI reported.

The Air India flight took off from Delhi at 6.35 am and the brawl took place after some time forcing the plane to make a turn and come back to Delhi again. The airline then lodged a complaint with the Delhi Airport Police following the incident and handed over the unruly passenger to the police officials.

Airline issues statement following the incident

"Air India flight AI 111 scheduled to operate Delhi-London today returned to Delhi shortly after departure due to the serious unruly behaviour of a passenger on board. Not heeding to verbal and written warnings, the passenger continued with unruly behaviour including causing physical harm to two of the cabin crew members. The passenger was handed over to the security personnel upon landing. An FIR has also been lodged with the police," said Air India in a statement.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.