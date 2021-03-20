Partnership between US, India remains resilient and strong: Pentagon chief after meeting with Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III on Saturday said that the partnership between the United States and India remains resilient and strong despite today’s challenging security environment.

He was speaking after a meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

"Our relationship is a stronghold of free and open Indo-Pacific region. PM Modi stated India stands for freedom of navigation and freedom of overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce in adherence to international law. This reaffirms our shared vision for regional security," Austin said.

"India is an increasingly important partner in rapidly shifting international dynamics. I reaffirm our commitment to a comprehensive forward-looking defense partnership with India as a central pillar of our approach to the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

The Pentagon chief said that during his meeting with Rajnath, he discussed engagement with like-minded partners through multilateral groupings like Quad and ASEAN. "As Indo-Pacific region faces acute transnational challenges and challenges to a free &open regional order, cooperation among like-minded countries is imperative," he said in a join statement with Rajnath.

Rajnath expressed similar sentiments and said he had an excellent meeting in New Delhi today with Austin.