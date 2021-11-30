30 November 2021 10:42 AM IST



Delhi | Leaders of Opposition parties meet at LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office at Parliament over the suspension of 12 Opposition members of the House

CPI(M) MP AM Arif has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

We fought on the issue of bank privatisation, for Atmanirbhar Bharat...We will not apologise: Binoy Viswam, CPI MP, one of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for the remaining part of the winter session for indiscipline in the last session of the House

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice demanding a 'discussion on legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price and aid to farmers who lost their lives during protest'

Opposition parties are meeting today to discuss future course of action. The question of offering an apology doesn't arise.MPs were suspended against rules of the House. This action is like strangulating the voice of opposition LoP in RS,Mallikarjun Kharge on suspension of 12 MPs

TRS MP Dr. K Keshava Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over 'discriminatory crop procurement policy of Central government and non-procurement of crops from Telengana'.

