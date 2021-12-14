Opposition plans march to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with suspended Rajya Sabha MPs
The floor leaders of Opposition parties in both the Houses of the Parliament will meet on Tuesday to discuss a proposal for a march by all the opposition MPs from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with 12 suspended members of Rajya Sabha. The meeting will be held today at 10 am at the Chamber of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.
Lok Sabha likely to approve Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over privatisation in the banking sector
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian territory and direct the government to take immediate action to prevent intrusion"
