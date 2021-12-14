e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 5,784 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:16 AM IST

LIVE Parliament Winter Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha likely to approve Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22

Rajya Sabha has witnessed continuous adjournment since the first day of the ongoing Winter Session over the suspension of the 12 members. The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23.
FPJ Web Desk
|
Advertisement
14 December 2021 10:16 AM IST

Frequent terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir show that the Government's policy on Kashmir has completely failed: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

14 December 2021 10:08 AM IST

Opposition plans march to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with suspended Rajya Sabha MPs

The floor leaders of Opposition parties in both the Houses of the Parliament will meet on Tuesday to discuss a proposal for a march by all the opposition MPs from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with 12 suspended members of Rajya Sabha. The meeting will be held today at 10 am at the Chamber of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

14 December 2021 10:08 AM IST

Lok Sabha likely to approve Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22

Advertisement
14 December 2021 10:08 AM IST

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over privatisation in the banking sector

14 December 2021 10:08 AM IST

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian territory and direct the government to take immediate action to prevent intrusion"

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement