Opposition plans march to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with suspended Rajya Sabha MPs

The floor leaders of Opposition parties in both the Houses of the Parliament will meet on Tuesday to discuss a proposal for a march by all the opposition MPs from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk in solidarity with 12 suspended members of Rajya Sabha. The meeting will be held today at 10 am at the Chamber of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.