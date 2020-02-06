Parliament Updates: Adhir Ranjan does gymming while delivering his speeches, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying in the Lok Sabha today on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

Addressing the joint sitting of both Houses at the beginning of the Budget session on January 31, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution "paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh". "The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," Kovind said.

PM Modi said, "For years, distance became a reason to ignore the Northeast region. Things have changed now. The Northeast is becoming a growth engine. Excellent work has been done in so many sectors. Ministers and officials are regularly visiting the region."

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "When I see and hear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ji, I congratulate Kiren Rijiju ji, Adhir ji promotes the 'Fit India Movement' launched by Rijiju ji very well. He also does gymming while delivering his speeches. I thank Adhir ji for promoting this movement."

India can no longer wait for problems to remain unsolved. And, rightfully so. That is why our target is: speed and scale, determination and decisiveness, sensitivity and solution, PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.