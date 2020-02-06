Parliament Updates: Adhir Ranjan does gymming while delivering his speeches, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is replying in the Lok Sabha today on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.
Addressing the joint sitting of both Houses at the beginning of the Budget session on January 31, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution "paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh". "The abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution through two-thirds majority by both the Houses of Parliament is not only historic but it has also paved the way for equal development of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh," Kovind said.
Here are some Updates:
PM Modi said, "For years, distance became a reason to ignore the Northeast region. Things have changed now. The Northeast is becoming a growth engine. Excellent work has been done in so many sectors. Ministers and officials are regularly visiting the region."
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "When I see and hear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury ji, I congratulate Kiren Rijiju ji, Adhir ji promotes the 'Fit India Movement' launched by Rijiju ji very well. He also does gymming while delivering his speeches. I thank Adhir ji for promoting this movement."
India can no longer wait for problems to remain unsolved. And, rightfully so. That is why our target is: speed and scale, determination and decisiveness, sensitivity and solution, PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.
Referring to the Ram Janmabhoomi issue, PM Modi said, "Agar hum aap hi ki tarah chalet toh Ram janmbhoomi abhi bhi vivadit sthal rahti (Ram Janmabhoomi would have remained a disputed site even today had we worked in the same manner as you did)."
PM Modi in Lok Sabha said, "If we worked as per the old ways then-Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unresolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be made. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement."
PM Modi begins his reply on motion of thanks in Lok Sabha says, President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. President's address instills a spirit of hope and presents a roadmap for taking the country ahead in future.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)