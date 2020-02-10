Parliament Updates - College admin has been asked to look into it: HRD Minister on Gargi college sexual assault case

College administration has been asked to look into it: HRD Minister on Gargi college sexual assault case
Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in Lok Sabha on Gargi college case: It has come to our notice that some outsiders had entered the college, which is not right. The college administration has been asked to look into it.
No one will invest in the country: Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha during Budget 2020 discussion
P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha during general discussion on Budget 2020-21: Today there is no money in the hands of the people.There is no incentive for anyone to invest, on the contrary,there is fear&uncertainty prevailing all over the country. No one will invest in the country.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh gives Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over 'indecent behaviour with students of Delhi's Gargi college during the college's annual festival'.
Nirmala Sitharaman to move 'The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020' in Lok Sabha today
Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha
Congress gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha saying 'SCs & STs reservation in government services should not be diluted as it will be a disastrous blow to the backward communities of our country'.
