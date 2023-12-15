 Parliament Security Breach: Speculations Rife Over Mastermind Lalit Jha's Possible Connections With West Bengal
According to reports from some Bengali media, it was heard that Jha used to stay in a room in Kolkata and used to call him a tuition teacher.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 12:31 AM IST
Lalit Jha, accused in Parliamentary breach | @covert_exile

Amid political controversy between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC), talks are on that Lalit Jha, the mastermind behind the Parliament attack might have a connection with West Bengal.

Nilaksha Aich, a college student who also runs a NGO said that Jha was a member of his organisation.

"He had sent me the video of the security breach of the Parliament. He also asked me to watch the media coverage of the same. I was in college then and after coming back home I watched everything," said Aich.

The college student and a NGO owner also mentioned that he was contacted by Delhi police.

Questions rise over Jha's possible connections with Bengal state

"One person called me and said he is from Delhi police. As the matter of fact whatever help I can do in this regard I will give it to the administration. Jha always kept his personal life very shady. He was never a close friend," said Aich, whose NGO works for the tribals in West Bengal's Purulia.

According to reports from some Bengali media, it was heard that Jha used to stay in a room in Kolkata and used to call him a tuition teacher.

'Mindset of a Leftist'

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said," It is clear that they have the mindset of the Leftist as the area where it is said that Jha resided in Kolkata has the same mindset."

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh mentioned that instead of finding the West Bengal link behind the security breach of the Parliament, it is more important to find out how the miscreants get inside the House and jumped with smoky color canisters.

