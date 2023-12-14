Parliament Security Breach Case: 5th Absconding Accused Lalit Jha Shares Video With Friend (Watch)

LALIT JHA ACCUSED IN PARL SECURITY BREACH | @covert_exile

New Delhi: A day after Parliament Security breach sent shock waves across India, the investigation is underway and in the most latest development two more suspects are now under the scanner for providing logistics.

Police has identified Lalit Jha as 5th accused in the case, who is a resident of Gurugram. They are yet to identify the 6th suspect. Police sources believe that the absconding accused in the Parliament security breach case, Lalit Jha sent a video of the incident to his NGO partner after the four accused committed the act.

Lalit Jha made video of incident and shared with friend

Lalit Jha is believed to have made a video of the incident moments after it took place and further shared the video with his associates. A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused Lalit Jha, as he is on the run. Lalit Jha, allegedly contacted his associate, Nilasksha Aich, founder of a West Bengal-based NGO and a student, right after the attack. Jha is currently on the run.

Reports said that Jha, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the attack was a social activist by profession. Reports said that he was associated with multiple non-governmental organisations (NGOs), particularly in Bengal.

Police: Main conspirator yet to be identified

However the main conspirator in Wednesday's Parliament security breach is someone else, as per the initial investigation, police sources said. According to sources, the accused had conducted a recce outside the parliament beforehand. Police sources mentioned that all accused were associated with a social media page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club.'

"Everyone met in Mysore about one and a half years ago. Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not enter the Parliament House. On December 10, one by one, everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. They gathered near India Gate, where colored crackers were distributed to everyone," sources stated. So far 6 protesters have been identified- Sagar Sharma, D Manoranjan, Neelam Devi, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha & Vicky Sharma.

Case registered under UAPA

The Delhi police special cell has registered a case under the UAPA section. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also ordered an inquiry into a Parliament security breach incident on Wednesday.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, a major security breach occurred when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour. In a security breach in Lok Sabha, two men jumped into the House from the visitors' gallery, holding canisters in their hands. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs.