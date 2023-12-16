 Parliament Security Breach: Sixth Accused Mahesh Kumawat Arrested By Delhi Police; Watch Visuals
IANSUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested Mahesh Kumawat, the sixth accused in the Parliament security breach case, on charges of criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence, official sources said.

He will be produced before the Patiala House Court later in the day and police are likely to seek his custody to interrogate him.

On Thursday, after Lalit Jha and Mahesh reached Kartavya Path police station and surrendered, both were taken to the Special Cell for investigation.

Jha was placed under arrested, while Mahesh was detained for questioning. During the inquiry, Kailash's involvement emerged, leading to his detention.

Jha, identified as the mastermind behind the entire conspiracy, was reportedly present outside Parliament, accompanied by Mahesh and Kailash, both of whom have now been apprehended by police and are being grilled.

Mahesh had communicated with Jha and others through a Facebook group named 'Bhagat Singh Fan Page.'

