Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Police Reach Mastermind Lalit Jha's Kolkata Apartment; Visuals Surface

Lalit Jha, accused in Parliamentary breach | @covert_exile

Kolkata, December 19: A special team of Delhi police on Tuesday visited the rented appartment of Parliament security breach mastermind Lalit Jha in Baguiati in Kolkata. According to police sources, the Delhi police had also questioned the landlady of the apartment and the neighbours.

Details of visit and further investigation

The special team of Delhi police then visited Eco Park police station and BSNL office in central Kolkata as they wanted to replicate the sim card used by Jha.

"Police came to know that Jha used to use BSNL sim card and they wanted to replicate the sim card to verify whom Jha was in touch with and also to verify whether anyone else apart from Jha is involved in the security breach incident," said the sources.

It may be recalled that three days before the Parliament security breach incident Jha had left his Baguiati apartment with his parents and told his neighbors that his parents are going to their native house in Bihar.

VIDEO | A Delhi Police team carried out searches at Parliament security breach accused Lalit Jha's residence at Baguiati locality under Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, #Kolkata, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ebkCHxYpYr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 19, 2023

Jha sent video with 'Jai Hind' message to people after the event

Following the Parliament incident Jha had sent the videos to several people in Kolkata with 'Jai Hind' written at the end of his message. On Monday, the special team of Delhi police had visited rented room of Jha in Central Kolkata but since the keys of the lock was not available they had to leave the spot. On Tuesday the special team had once again visited the room in central Kolkata.

Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal said that Kolkata police is in touch with the team."We know that they are investing here. We will help them in which possible maner," mentioned Goyal. Meanwhile, Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata police had collected links of Jha and his association with groups like the Samyabadi Subhas Dal and Reservation Free India about which Jha posted on the social media.

Taking hint from the Parliament security breach, the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday had called for a security meeting inside the Assembly as there will be a flower exhibition at Assembly where common people will also be allowed to enter.