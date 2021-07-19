Parliament Monsoon Session: TMC leaders cycle to work as sign of protest against fuel, LPG price hike

New Delhi: Protesting against constant price hike of the petroleum products, six TMC MPs including Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O’Brien, Shantanu Sen, Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjam Biswas and Arpita Ghosh rode bicycle to reach the Parliament.
Chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi both at the entrance and inside the Parliament, the TMC MPs didn’t allow the Prime Minister to introduce newly inducted ministers in the cabinet.
“Narendra Modi jawab do, jawab tumko dena padhega (Narendra Modi answer and you will have to answer),” the TMC MPs were seen shouting at the entrance of the Parliament.
Talking to the media, TMC MP Derek O’ Brien said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central government will have to answer to the questions as their price hike is affecting the common people.
“Before coming to power Modi had promised several things and now their policies are making common people suffer. The Trinamool Congress will protest in favor of the common people and today’s cycle protest was just against the price hike of petrol, diesel and LPG,” mentioned Derek.
The TMC MP also said that questions on nationality of newly inducted minister Nisith Pramanik was also raised at the Parliament.
“How can someone from Bangladesh become minister of India? The central government must clear the air over Nisith’s nationality,” further mentioned Derek.
According to sources in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to stop his speech as all the opposition parties started criticizing the Modi government and the session got adjourned till Tuesday.
Meanwhile, sources also confirmed that Modi had asked all the opposition parties to ask ‘difficult’ and ‘sharpest’ question and also requested them to give time to the government to answer them.
“All the opposition parties are free to ask most difficult and sharpest questions in a disciplined and will have to give time to the government for answering. This will boost the democracy and also people’s trust and in turn will also be helpful for development,” sources quoted the Prime Minister.
