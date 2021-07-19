Parliament Monsoon Session: TMC leaders cycle to work as sign of protest against fuel, LPG price hike

New Delhi: Protesting against constant price hike of the petroleum products, six TMC MPs including Kalyan Banerjee, Derek O’Brien, Shantanu Sen, Nadimul Haque, Abir Ranjam Biswas and Arpita Ghosh rode bicycle to reach the Parliament.

Chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi both at the entrance and inside the Parliament, the TMC MPs didn’t allow the Prime Minister to introduce newly inducted ministers in the cabinet.