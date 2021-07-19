Opposition has insulted people of India: Piyush Goyal on uproar in Parliament

Amid uproar by the Opposition, Rajya Sabha is adjourned till 3 pm and Lok Sabha till 3.30 pm on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday.

The Opposition is cornering the BJP-led NDA government on a range of issues including farmers' protest, price rise, the increasing cost of diesel and petrol, and issues related to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha on Monday to discuss issues like inflation, farmers' issue and fuel price hike.

"We have given notice on inflation, others have given on farmers' issues. We will see what is approved by the Business Advisory Committee. We will be raising the same issues," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI.

Congress MP KC Venugopal has given a notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss the rise in the price of fuel and essential commodities and demanded immediate remedial measures to be taken by the government.

Meanwhile, several members have given notice in Rajya Sabha to suspend the business and discuss issues like the farmers' protest, fuel price rise and other issues.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, 2021 commenced today and will continue till August 13.

(With inputs from Agencies)